বাদ পড়ে ফেসবুকে নিজের কীর্তি তুলে ধরলেন শেখ মেহেদী

FedEx Slashes Earnings Forecast, Citing Slowdowns in Asia and Europe The shipping giant warned of a $500 million revenue shortfall ahead of its quarterly financial statement next week, sending its stock price diving in after-hours trading.

FDA’s Drug Industry Fees Fuel Concerns Over Influence The pharmaceutical industry finances about 75 percent of the agency’s drug division, through a controversial program that Congress must reauthorize by the end of this month.

Mortgage Rates Jump Above 6% for First Time Since 2008 They have been on the rise since the start of the year as the Federal Reserve has affirmed its commitment to tame soaring inflation.

Tentative Deal to Avoid Rail Strike Is Reached, Biden Announces President Biden praised the agreement as a “big win” for workers and the rail companies.