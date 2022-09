পুলিশের মামলায় মিরপুরে বিএনপির ৯ নেতাকর্মী গ্রেফতার

The Week in Business: Rail Strike Averted Higher-than-expected inflation in August rattled financial markets. The Federal Reserve is expected to approve another big rate increase. But Social Security recipients have a reason to cheer.

Student Loan Subsidies Could Have Dangerous, Unintended Side Effects Experts worry that aspects of President Biden’s debt relief plan could lure unscrupulous schools and unknowing students.

Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’: What Will Apple Do? The Civil War drama “Emancipation” finished filming early this year. Now, Apple faces a quandary on what to do with the movie.

For Gen Z, TikTok Is the New Search Engine Need to find a restaurant or figure out how to do something? Young people are turning to TikTok to search for answers. Google has noticed.