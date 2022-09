সচিবদের জন্য সতর্কবার্তা স্বাক্ষর যাঁর দায়িত্ব তাঁর

King Charles Bank Notes Won’t Circulate Until Mid-2024 The likenesses of King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II will be in circulation simultaneously in Britain, the Bank of England said.

TikTok May Face $29 Million Fine for Failing to Protect Children’s Privacy British regulators have sent a warning notice to the company, the first major case under new rules in Britain that protect minors online.

TikTok Seen Moving Toward US Security Deal, but Hurdles Remain A draft agreement with the Biden administration to keep the Chinese-owned video app operating in the United States is under review. That could mean more wrangling.

Peloton, the Troubled Fitness Company, Loses Another Top Executive The company’s chief marketing officer announced her departure on the heels of a management shake-up that included the exit of two of its founders.