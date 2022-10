যশােরে শিক্ষকের কাছে চাঁদার দাবিতে তিন সন্ত্রাসী আটক, ঘটনা ভিনখাতে নেয়ার চেষ্টা পুলিশের

Biden’s Plan for Student Loans Attracts Lawsuits, Scams and Confusion As borrowers wait for the administration to unveil an application for loan forgiveness, they are wary of legal challenges and a proliferation of misinformation.

McKinsey Charged in South African Corruption Case The South African branch of the global consulting firm has been charged in a corruption scandal related to its work with the country’s state-owned freight rail and port operator.

Sleepy Corner of U.K.’s Pension Industry Forced the Bank of England’s Hand Complex financial instruments that pension funds use to minimize the impact of interest rate changes led to the bond market rout.

Maurice Kanbar, Who Defuzzed Sweaters and Defanged Vodka, Dies at 93 He was a busy inventor, entrepreneur and investor (movie theaters, real estate, a “super food” and more) whose Skyy Vodka was, he claimed, hangover-free.