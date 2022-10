যশোরে এক সাবেক ডাক্তারের রহস্যজনক মৃত্যু

These Job-Training Programs Work, and May Show Others the Way A handful of innovators have developed successful programs to help lift low-income workers into the middle class. Can their model become the norm?

A 95-Square-Foot Tokyo Apartment: ‘I Wouldn’t Live Anywhere Else’ Meet the young Japanese who have decided to live in a shoe box.

OPEC Plus Considering Major Production Cut to Prop Up Oil Prices The oil producers group, which meets on Wednesday, is worried about declining demand in a slowing global economy. Prices have dropped by 25 percent since June.

‘Bros’ Fails at the Box Office, as ‘Smile’ Arrives at No. 1 Promoted as the first gay romantic comedy from a major studio, “Bros” sold $4.8 million in tickets, about 40 percent less than expected.