প্রথমবার ঢাকায় আসছেন ব্রুনাইয়ের সুলতান, হতে পারে ৫ চুক্তি-সমঝোতা

Supermarket Giants Kroger and Albertsons Announce Plan to Merge in $25 Billion Deal The deal, an effort to bulk up against deep-pocketed rivals Walmart and Amazon, is likely to invite antitrust scrutiny from regulators.

Andrew Bailey Battles Inflation Amid Britain’s Financial Storm Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England chief, is trying to calm markets, wrestle inflation and maintain the bank’s credibility amid Britain’s financial storm.

Reno Is Booming. Some Workers Feel Left Behind. Companies are flocking to the Nevada city, but the rising cost of housing, gas and groceries is making daily life a struggle for many who work there.

War Colliding With Recession Risks Leave Energy Markets on Uncertain Path Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, along with governments’ reactions to that, might mean that prices rise. Or they could fall on fears of a global economic slowdown.