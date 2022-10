বিএনপির হাতে দেশের শাসন নিরাপদ নয়: কাদের

Elizabeth Holmes Case Takes On More Drama Ahead of Sentencing Ms. Holmes, founder of the failed blood testing start-up Theranos, asked for a new trial after a surprise visit from a key witness to her house.

Kanye West to Buy Parler, Joining the Right-Wing Social Media Crowd The platform announced the deal days after Twitter and Instagram restricted the rapper and entrepreneur’s accounts for posting incendiary content.

In Xi’s China, the Business of Business Is State-Controlled The Chinese leader has increasingly demanded that businesses conform to the aims of the Communist Party, an agenda he doubled down on this week at an important political gathering.

How Credit Suisse Became a Meme Stock The longstanding troubles of Credit Suisse recently grabbed the attention of amateur investors whose social media posts sparked fears that the bank was running out of money.