করোনা: বিশ্বজুড়ে বেড়েছে দৈনিক শনাক্ত ও মৃত্যু

A Secret, Failed Oil Deal: How the U.S.-Saudi Relationship Ruptured Ahead of President Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia this summer, his administration thought it had secured pledges of increases in oil production throughout the year. The opposite happened.

Microsoft Quarterly Earnings Show Slowest Growth in Five Years The technology giant faced a strong U.S. dollar and weakening demand for personal computers in its latest financial results.

Coca-Cola Q3 Earnings Show Company Defying Worries Amid Inflation The soft drink giant’s latest quarterly earnings defied worries about consumer cutbacks amid rising inflation and fragile economic growth.

Spotify Wants to Get Into Audiobooks but Says Apple Is in the Way Apple has rejected Spotify’s new app three times from its App Store. It is the latest in a series of confrontations between the two companies.