বিদায় বেলায় যা বলে গেলেন ঢাকার পুলিশ কমিশনার

Silicon Valley’s Unbridled Euphoria Runs Into Economic Reality Once-buzzy start-ups had held out against the new reality that the good times are over. No longer.

What Is a ‘Go-Forward’ Employee? The term, which has slipped into the vernacular, refers to workers who will keep their jobs as opposed to those who will be laid off.

Updates: Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter The $44 billion deal, after months of drama and legal challenges, puts Twitter on an uncertain course.

Elon Musk Starts Putting His Imprint on Twitter The billionaire began as Twitter’s new owner by announcing a content moderation council and meeting employees, as some of the social media service’s users celebrated.