ফাইনালে জয় পেতে পাকিস্তানের সম্ভাব্য একাদশ

Twitter Users Create Havoc by Impersonating Brands The social media service, which is undergoing changes from its new owner Elon Musk, has descended into a messy swirl of spoof messages and parody accounts.

U.S. Seeks Closer Ties With India as Tension With China and Russia Builds Treasury Secretary Yellen wants India to be part of the Biden administration’s “friend-shoring” agenda, but trade tensions linger.

Labor Department Finds 31 Children Cleaning Meatpacking Plants Packers Sanitation Services, a food safety contractor, hired children as young as 13 to clean dangerous equipment on overnight shifts, the department said. Several suffered chemical burns.

FTX Files for Bankruptcy as CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Resigns The announcement capped a stunning week that has shocked the crypto industry.