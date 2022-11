রাষ্ট্রদূতদের অযাচিত মন্তব্য মেনে নেওয়া হবে না: কৃষিমন্ত্রী

UK Inflation Reaches 11.1%, Highest in More Than 40 Years Prices in October rose at the fastest rate in more than 40 years, deepening the country’s cost-of-living crisis.

FTX Could Owe More Than 1 Million Creditors In a court filing on Monday, the cryptocurrency exchange said it was in touch with “dozens” of regulators across the world.

A Parade of Tankers Has Eased Europe’s Energy Crisis Chilled gas from the United States has helped replace fuel from Russia, upending European energy markets.

Walmart Defies Gloom Over Inflation With Sales and Profit Upgrade Ahead of the critical holiday shopping season, the nation’s largest retailer reported stronger-than-expected earnings and signaled confidence with a $20 billion share buyback.