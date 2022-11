টঙ্গীতে সন্ত্রাসী হামলায় যুবলীগ নেতা নিহত

Dagny Corcoran, Bookseller and Fixture of the L.A. Art Scene, Dies at 77 Her store, Art Catalogues, specialized in books for and about museum and gallery exhibitions and became a gathering place for artists and bibliophiles.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to Start Independent Production Company, Artists Equity Unlike streaming services and most studios, they plan to share profits with their actors and off-camera artisans.

George Lois, Visionary Art Director, Is Dead at 91 He brought the counterculture to advertising and designed memorable covers for Esquire magazine, many of them wordless critiques of American society.

It’s Official: The Leap Second Will Be Retired (a Decade from Now) On Friday, an international vote was taken to ditch the leap second, a technical fudge that has caused headaches since its inception 50 years ago.