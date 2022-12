পোল্যান্ডকে উড়িয়ে গ্রুপ চ্যাম্পিয়ন আর্জেন্টিনা

Epstein Estate Agrees to Pay U.S. Virgin Islands More Than $105 Million The estate of the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein will repay tax benefits and half the proceeds from the sale of an island he owned.

CNN Cuts Jobs as Cost-Cutting Pressure Mounts Chris Licht, the network’s chairman, said the company will notify affected employees this week.

Mark Zuckerberg Defends Push Toward Metaverse At DealBook Summit The company has poured billions into the construction of the metaverse, which has been slow to take off.

Andy Jassy Declines to Say If Amazon Will Add Disclaimer To Antisemitic Film He said the company has a panel that reviews content that might be objectionable, but that cases were not always “straightforward.”