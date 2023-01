নির্বাচনের আগ পর্যন্ত বিএনপির এই খেলা চলবে: কৃষিমন্ত্রী

Tesla Cuts Prices Sharply as It Moves to Bolster Demand The price reductions in the United States will make more of the company’s electric vehicles eligible for a federal tax credit.

No Increased Stroke Risk Linked to Pfizer’s Covid Boosters, Federal Officials Say An uptick hinted at in surveillance data was a mirage, the officials said.

U.S. Will Hit Debt Limit on Thursday, Yellen Tells Congress The Treasury Department expects to begin taking “extraordinary measures” to continue paying the government’s obligations before what is expected to be a big fight to raise the borrowing cap.

Bed Bath & Beyond in Talks to Sell Assets The beleaguered retailer, which has warned of a possible bankruptcy, is said to be in discussions with suitors about selling pieces of its business, including its Buy Buy Baby stores.