ইজতেমার দ্বিতীয় পর্বে ৫ মুসল্লির মৃত্যু

Vice, a Beleaguered Avatar of New Media, Hangs a ‘For Sale’ Sign Vice, which has struggled to achieve profitability in recent years, has formed a special committee to find suitors.

Fed Rate Increases Have ‘A Ways to Go,’ Top Official Says Christopher Waller, a Federal Reserve governor, said he favored a quarter-point move. Many of his colleagues agree — or haven’t ruled it out.

Tech Layoffs Shock Young Workers. The Older People? Not So Much. The industry’s recent job cuts have been an awakening for a generation of workers who have never experienced a cyclical crash.

Top Law Firm Can Continue Advising FTX on Bankruptcy, Judge Says Sullivan & Cromwell was under attack for a potential conflict of interest tied to its work for the crypto exchange before the bankruptcy.