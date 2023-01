আ.লীগের উপ-কমিটির চেয়ারম্যান ও কো-চেয়ারম্যানের দায়িত্ব পেলেন যারা

IVF Offers Hope in China, Even to the Government China is trying urgently to address its declining population. One idea is to subsidize assisted fertility procedures, which are often a last resort for couples and out of reach for many.

Ginny Redington Dawes, Composer of Memorable Ad Jingles, Dies at 77 She collaborated on the melodies for signature commercials that sang the praises of McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and other brands.

The Week in Business: The Debt Limit and Politics Microsoft and Alphabet, the parent company of Google, both said they would cut thousands of jobs. And initial estimates of economic growth in the U.S. in the fourth quarter come out Thursday.

As Deepfakes Flourish, Countries Struggle With Response Few governments have approved regulations, often because of free-speech concerns. New mandates from China could change the tone of the debate on digital forgeries.