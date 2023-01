বিচারক যদি বিচার বিক্রি করে তাহলে প্রসিডিং নিশ্চিত: প্রধান বিচারপতি

Easy to Use, Mobile Payment Apps Are Also Easy to Misuse While they have taken steps to help prevent mishaps, a new report finds they offer few protections if, for instance, users accidentally send money to the wrong person.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s Prosecutors Ask Judge to Tighten Bail Conditions The move followed the disgraced cryptocurrency executive’s attempt to contact a potential witness in his criminal case, prosecutors said.

‘GMA3’ Co-Anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach to Leave ABC After Scandal T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who co-hosted “GMA3,” were both married when they began a romantic relationship.

Anthropic Said to Be Closing In on $300 Million in New A.I. Funding Anthropic specializes in generative artificial intelligence, a hot investment in Silicon Valley. The new funding could value the company at roughly $5 billion.