বিমানের চাকা ফেটে ওসমানী বিমানবন্দরের রানওয়ে বন্ধ

Egg Shortages Are Driving Demand for Raise-at-Home Chickens People are snapping up chickens that are “heavy layers” in response to egg inflation. The chick situation holds lessons about the broader economy.

Tech’s Biggest Companies Discover Austerity, to the Relief of Investors After years of expansion and billions in profits, Big Tech is pulling back from its famously lavish spending as a long boom finally ends.

Amazon Reports Almost No Profit and Slowing Growth The company indicated the reduced growth and tight margins would continue in the first three months of this year.

Alphabet’s Profit Falls 34% Amid Ads Slowdown Google’s parent company reported its fourth consecutive drop in quarterly profit, weeks after culling 6 percent of its work force to cut costs.