গ্যাস-বিদ্যুতে আর কত ভর্তুকি দেওয়া যায়, প্রশ্ন প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

Disney World Workers Reject Contract Offer Unions that represent about 32,000 full-time workers said the vote was overwhelmingly against the proposal, which would have raised pay by at least $1 an hour per year.

Bob Born, Who Brought Marshmallow Peeps to the Masses, Dies at 98 By mechanizing and greatly expanding production, he made the gooey yellow chicks an Easter favorite and a pop-culture phenomenon.

FTX Inquiry Expands as Prosecutors Reach Out to Former Executives Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are speaking with lawyers for former officials at the collapsed crypto exchange FTX and scrutinizing the immediate family of its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried.

Microsoft’s Activision Deal Tests a New Global Alignment on Antitrust Until recently, antitrust regulators in Europe and the United States took different approaches. Now, they’re on the same page — which some experts say makes closing deals harder.