সন্ত্রাসী শামীমের হামলায় চরম নিরাপত্তাহীনতায় ইউপি চেয়ারম্যান

Disinformation Researchers Raise Alarms About A.I. Chatbots Researchers used ChatGPT to produce clean, convincing text that repeated conspiracy theories and misleading narratives.

Quality Control, Atlanta Rap Powerhouse, Sells to Scooter Braun’s Hybe The acquisition is the famed music manager’s first major move at Hybe America — a division of the South Korean firm — since he became its sole chief executive last month.

China’s Bid to Improve Food Production? Giant Towers of Pigs. High-rise hog farms have sprung up nationwide as part of Beijing’s drive to enhance its agricultural competitiveness and reduce its dependence on imports.

This Cystic Fibrosis Drug Is a ‘Miracle’ but These Families Can’t Get It Vertex Pharmaceuticals is not making its drug, Trikafta, available in poorer countries, where thousands of diagnosed patients stand to benefit.