মলদোভার প্রধানমন্ত্রীর পদত্যাগ

Warning Issued for Baby Trend Stroller After Death Another baby was injured, leading the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to warn about the risks of children getting trapped in the stroller’s front canopy if it isn’t properly used.

DeSantis Gains Control of Tax Board Overseeing Disney World The Florida governor had wanted to abolish the resort’s designation as a special tax district. That would have left two counties paying for services like policing.

Floodgates Open for Beer Ads During Super Bowl For the first time in decades, Anheuser-Busch won’t be the only alcohol brand running national ads during the game.

Electric Vehicles Could Match Gasoline Cars on Price This Year Competition, government incentives and falling raw material prices are making battery-powered cars more affordable sooner than expected.