এক বছরে ইউরোপে নাগরিকত্ব পেলেন নয় হাজার বাংলাদেশি

U.S. Sues Exxon Mobil Over Nooses Found at Louisiana Refinery The federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a suit that the oil and gas company failed to remedy years of racial harassment faced by Black workers.

Norfolk Southern Train Derails in Ohio, With 20 Cars Leaving Tracks Officials said no hazardous materials were being transported. The crash in Springfield on Saturday happened just over a month after the East Palestine derailment.

A Tangled Tale of Gun Parts, Identity Theft and the Ease of Buy Now, Pay Later Seung Song said his identity was stolen and used to buy $5,000 worth of gun components from an online dealer using a buy now, pay later service.

Jerry Richardson, Who Founded the Carolina Panthers, Dies at 86 He used the money he made playing for the Baltimore Colts to build a fast-food restaurant empire and then bought an N.F.L. expansion franchise.