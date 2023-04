টেস্ট দলে তাসকিনের জায়গায় রাজা

Netflix’s Approach Shifts, Pushing Content That Can ‘Pop’ The streaming service long thought spending on ads didn’t result in more viewers. That has subtly changed under the marketing chief Marian Lee.

‘Hot Ones’ Was a Slow Burn All Along This YouTube talk show’s premise is simple: Disarm celebrities with deep-cut questions and scorchingly spicy wings. Nearly 300 episodes later, the recipe still works.

Broadcast News Is at Center of Fight Over Noncompete Clauses Job-switching barriers are routine at TV stations, even for workers not on the air. A proposed federal rule would curb the practice across all fields.

Drug-Resistant Bacteria Tied to Eyedrops Can Spread Person to Person The C.D.C. traced deaths and cases of blindness to products imported from India. The agency said it was concerned that the bacteria could gain a foothold in the U.S.