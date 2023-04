দুবাইয়ে গোল্ডেন ভিসা: ৪৫৯ জনের বিরুদ্ধে দুদকের অনুসন্ধান শুরু

China Has Reopened to Tourists. The Hard Part Is Getting There. Despite loosened visa rules, the number of flights into China is still a small fraction of what it was before the pandemic, fueled partly by geopolitical tensions.

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Build Shanghai Battery Factory The facility will produce large batteries that will help electric utilities stabilize grids and use more renewable energy.

A.I. Is Coming for Lawyers, Again Previous advances in A.I. inspired predictions that the law was the lucrative profession most likely to suffer job losses. It didn’t happen. Is this time different?

Abortion Ruling Could Undermine the F.D.A.’s Drug-Approval Authority Legal scholars say the ruling by a Texas judge, if upheld, could spur disputes over many medications and upend the drug industry’s reliance on the agency.