শামির গ্রেফতার দাবিতে এবার সুপ্রিম কোর্টে হাসিন জাহান

Hollywood Writers Go on Strike, Halting TV and Film Production The dispute, which pits 11,500 television and screenwriters against the major studios, has shattered 15 years of labor peace in the entertainment business.

Late Night Shows Go Dark in First Fallout From Writers’ Strike How long they stay off the air is an open question. During the last strike, they gradually returned after a couple of months.

Unions Representing Hollywood Writers and Actors Seek Limits on A.I. and Chatbots As labor contract negotiations heat up in Hollywood, unions representing writers and actors seek limits on artificial intelligence.

Ford Reports $1.8 Billion Profit in Quarter Sales increased from a year earlier, when the automaker was hampered by parts shortages.