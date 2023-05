যশোরের পল্লীতে দেশীয় তৈরী মদসহ বিক্রেতা গ্রেফতার

Backup Power: A Growing Need, if You Can Afford It Extreme weather linked to climate change is causing more blackouts. But generators and batteries are still out of reach of many.

The U.K. Economy Needs a Pick-Me-Up. Is the Coronation Enough? Caught between slow growth and high inflation, businesses are hoping King Charles’s coronation will bolster consumer confidence enough to last more than just one weekend.

Why Roger Lee Started Layoffs.fyi Roger Lee has cataloged hundreds of thousands of tech job cuts on his site Layoffs.fyi. He still believes the industry will “100 percent” bounce back.

Tucker Carlson Wants to Return to TV Before 2025. Will Fox Let Him? In conversations with his associates, Mr. Carlson has expressed interest in getting back to work before the agreement expires.