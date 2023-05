ঘূর্ণিঝড় মোকায় স্থগিত এসএসসি পরীক্ষা হবে ২৩ মে’র পর

U.S.-Made Technology Is Flowing to Sanctioned Russian Airlines Russian customs data shows that millions of dollars of aircraft parts made by Boeing, Airbus and others were sent to Russia last year despite sanctions.

Hotels Roll Out the Red Carpet for Pets Doggy menus, plush beds, nose balm and pet sitting: As people increasingly travel with their four-legged friends, hotels are stepping up with more amenities.

Why Some Countries Find It Hard to Move Away From Fossil Fuels Trinidad and Tobago is the No. 2 exporter of liquefied natural gas in the Americas. Its output has been falling, but it remains committed to fossil fuels.

Climate Change Brings Warmer, Wetter Weather to Trinidad Even as the leaders of Trinidad and Tobago double down on fossil fuels, climate change is bringing more extreme weather to the island nation.