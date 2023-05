টেস্টে সাকিবকে মিস করব: হাবিবুল বাশার

Jamie Dimon to Be Deposed as JPMorgan Faces Reckoning for Epstein Ties Two lawsuits claim that the nation’s largest bank ignored signs about Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking because it was profiting from its relationship with him.

Nvidia Nears Trillion-Dollar Valuation on Rising AI Demand The company delivered a robust sales forecast, powered by demand for the processors that run artificial intelligence systems.

Nicholas Gray, Whose Gray’s Papaya Became a Hot Dog Mecca, Dies at 86 His storefront eatery, a knockoff of a leading frankfurter grill, helped turn an unlikely culinary combination into a New York phenomenon.

Microsoft Calls for AI Rules to Minimize Risks Its president, Brad Smith, said companies needed to “step up” and governments needed to “move faster” as artificial intelligence progressed.