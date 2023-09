৬ রাজ্যে বিধানসভা ভোট চলছে, প্রথম পরীক্ষায় ‘ইন্ডিয়া জোট’

Telluride Film Festival Goes On, Despite Anxiety Over Strikes The festival opened this weekend with fewer stars, who were wary of breaking union rules about promoting films while two strikes have shut down much of Hollywood.

The Ground-Floor Window Into What’s Ailing Downtowns City centers may have to be reimagined to solve the problem of vacant storefronts.

China’s Biggest Homebuilder Fights to Survive as Economic Crisis Deepens Once considered a survivor of China’s real estate turmoil, Country Garden is now at the center of the crisis and threatens the broader economy.

In Spain, Illegal Pot Farms Are Being Blamed for Blackouts Spain’s largest electricity company says daily power outages are caused by illegal indoor marijuana farms that overload the grid. “Easy excuse,” residents reply.