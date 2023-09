তিন উইকেট হারিয়ে বিপদে বাংলাদেশ

Billionaire Ray Dalio Pushes for Return to Hedge Fund in Succession Clash Mr. Dalio retired from Bridgewater last year. But his successors at the world’s biggest hedge fund are discovering it’s not easy to operate with the firm’s founder looming over them.

Ireland’s Latest Fiscal Headache: What to Do With 10 Billion Euros The government in Dublin has a big budget surplus, thanks to a boom in tax revenue from multinational companies. Build more housing? Or a subway? Sock it away? Whatever the case, someone will be unhappy.

What Retail Sales and Other Data Say About China’s Economy Consumers are spending a little more, but apartment prices and the pace of construction keep falling.

U.A.W. Goes on Strike at 3 Plants in Midwest Workers walked off the job at 3 initial sites in a targeted labor action against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis — the first ever of all three at once.