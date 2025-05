বাজছে যুদ্ধের দামামা, দুশ্চিন্তায় বিসিবি-বাফুফে

Clarence O. Smith, a Founder of Essence Magazine, Is Dead at 92 As president, he helped persuade companies like Estée Lauder and Ford to advertise in the pages of the first mass-circulation magazine directed at Black women.

Trump’s Threat of ‘Foreign’ Film Tariffs Stirs Anxiety in the U.K. After struggling through pandemic shutdowns and twin Hollywood strikes, the British film and TV industry is worried that duties will wreak devastation.

Trump Administration to Announce Trade Deal With Britain A deal would be a positive sign for both governments, which have eyed an agreement since President Trump’s first term.

China Is Likely to Play Hardball in U.S. Tariff Talks Beijing says it will meet with American officials to discuss trade, but warned Washington against using the engagement to ratchet up pressure on China.