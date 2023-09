কানাডা থেকে ভারতের শীর্ষ কূটনীতিক বহিষ্কার

Can Ghana’s Debt Trap of Crisis and Bailouts Be Stopped? The government of Ghana is essentially bankrupt, and has turned to the International Monetary Fund for its 17th financial rescue since 1957.

U.S. National Debt Tops $33 Trillion for First Time The fiscal milestone comes as Congress is facing a new spending fight with a government shutdown looming.

I.R.S. Changes Audit Practice That Discriminated Against Black Taxpayers The agency will overhaul how it scrutinizes returns that claim the earned-income tax credit, which is aimed at alleviating poverty.

Bill Maher Reverses Decision to Restart Show Mr. Maher said he changed his mind about resuming his weekly HBO show because negotiations in the screenwriters’ strike were set to continue this week.