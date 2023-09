তানজিম সাকিবের চোট, ডাক পেলেন হাসান মাহমুদ

Rupert Murdoch’s Retirement Raises the Curtain on His Next Act The media mogul has stepped back from the forefront of his empire, but there’s likely more to come — like a step to cement power for his son Lachlan.

For Many Big Food Companies, Emissions Head in the Wrong Direction Several of the world’s largest food and restaurant companies have not made progress on their goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Some are even producing more.

U.A.W. Widens Strikes at G.M. and Stellantis, but Cites Progress in Ford Talks The union designated 38 spare-parts distribution centers as additional strike targets at General Motors and Stellantis.

As DEI Gains Ground, Identifying as Religious at Work Does, Too Secular companies have invited employees to bring their “whole selves” to work. That increasingly includes their religion.