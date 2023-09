যে কারণে ভারত থেকে আসতে পারছেন না বিএনপি নেতা সালাহউদ্দিন

Canadian Labor Union Votes to Ratify Contract With Ford The deal with Unifor was a relief for the Detroit automaker, whose U.S. union has begun a limited strike over better pay and benefits.

How Dana Perino, G.O.P. Debate Moderator, Walks a Fine Line at Fox News The former press secretary in the Bush White House will moderate the next Republican debate. She’s managed to rise at Fox without being a Trump supplicant.

For Many Big Food Companies, Emissions Head in the Wrong Direction Several of the world’s largest food and restaurant companies have not made progress on their goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Some are even producing more.

How Japan’s Salarymen Embraced Short Sleeves Through ‘Cool Biz’ Under “Cool Biz,” salarymen and government workers don short-sleeved shirts in the summer as offices are kept above 82 degrees Fahrenheit to save energy.