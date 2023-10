বন্ধ তিন দিনের মোবাইল ইন্টারনেট প্যাকেজ

238,000 Ford Explorers Recalled for Defect That Could Cause Rollaway The company said it was unaware of any injuries related to the affected sport utility vehicles, which were 2020-22 models.

Scientists Investigating Alzheimer’s Drug Faulted in Leaked Report A professor at the City College of New York engaged in “significant research misconduct,” an expert committee concluded.

Medicare Open Enrollment Is Starting. Here’s How to Navigate the Ad Blitz. A new study found that the advertisements can be confusing and misleading. Here’s how to make smart buying decisions.

Can You Hide a Child’s Face From A.I.? Parents have been stressing out for at least two decades about what to share about their children online. Powerful new technologies present a more urgent risk.