জেল থেকে যে বার্তা দিলেন ইমরান খান

Sam Bankman-Fried Testifies That He Made ‘Larger Mistakes’ at FTX Speaking in his own defense at his criminal trial, the FTX founder denied he had committed fraud but acknowledged missteps that hurt the cryptocurrency exchange’s customers.

Joe Hill, Swashbuckling South Street Seaport Merchant, Dies at 76 His cluttered store selling nautical bric-a-brac was a last link to Lower Manhattan’s seafaring history, before giving way to a tide of “shopping mall” stores.

What Is Going on in the U.K.’s Economy? The country’s statistics agency published new “experimental” labor market data, the latest in a series of economic re-evaluations.

Kanye West and Adidas: How Misconduct Broke a Lucrative Partnership Before Adidas broke with Kanye West last fall over antisemitic public remarks, it had tolerated years of his abusive conduct behind the scenes.