‘বাবরের সঙ্গে পিসিবি যে আচরণ করেছে তা দুঃখজনক’

A 30-Year Trap: The Problem With America’s Weird Mortgages One big reason the U.S. housing market is broken: Owners don’t want to give up their cushy old loans.

Extra Fees Drive Assisted Living Profits The add-ons pile up: $93 for medications, $50 for cable TV. Prices soar as the industry leaves no service unbilled. The housing option is out of reach for many families.

A Guide to Assisted Living The facilities can look like luxury apartments or modest group homes, and can vary in pricing structures. Here’s a guide.

The Invisible War in Ukraine Being Fought Over Radio Waves Using electromagnetic waves to flummox and follow smarter weapons has become a critical part of the cat-and-mouse game between Ukraine and Russia. The United States, China and others have taken note.