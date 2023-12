ইউক্রেনে মাইন বিস্ফোরণে রুশ জেনারেল নিহত

Tesla Plans to Begin Delivery of the Cybertruck Today Two years behind schedule, the electric model has an unusual design that sets it apart from rival pickups, which could limit its sales.

Advertisers Say They Do Not Plan to Return to X After Musk’s Comments Elon Musk, the owner of X, criticized advertisers with expletives on Wednesday at The New York Times’s DealBook Summit.

4,789 Facebook Accounts in China Impersonated Americans, Meta Says The company warned that the inauthentic accounts underscored the threat of foreign election interference in 2024.

Oil Producers Announce More Production Cuts After Meeting OPEC Plus, led by Saudi Arabia, moved to bolster prices at its year-end gathering. The group also said Brazil, an oil giant, was expected to join.