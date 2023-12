‘তিস্তা প্রকল্পে চীনের প্রস্তাবে ভারতের আপত্তি থাকলে ভূ-রাজনৈতিক বিবেচনায় এগোতে হবে’

ChatGPT Helps, and Worries, Business Consultants, Study Finds The A.I. tool helped most with creative tasks. With more analytical work, however, the technology led to more mistakes.

Tencent and Netease Rally on Signs China May Ease Gaming Proposal After a market rout, gaming companies like Tencent and Netease rallied on signals that regulators might apply proposed curbs on users less harshly than feared.

New York Times Sues OpenAI and Microsoft Over Use of Copyrighted Work Millions of articles from The New York Times were used to train chatbots that now compete with it, the lawsuit said.

True-Crime Podcasts About Trump Are Everywhere MSNBC, NPR, Vox Media and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are all aiming to capitalize on interest in the criminal cases against President Donald J. Trump with the shows.