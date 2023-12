ষোলোকলা পূর্ণ হলো মেট্রোরেলের

Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ship Carrying Lithium-Ion Batteries The vessel, now off the Alaskan coast, is carrying nearly 2,000 tons of lithium-ion batteries, which contain highly flammable materials, officials said.

From A.I. to inflation, 11 business charts that explain 2023 Inflation, bank failures, strikes, and artificial intelligence provided some of the biggest stories and trends of 2023.

Boom in A.I. Prompts a Test of Copyright Law The use of content from news and information providers to train artificial intelligence systems may force a reassessment of where to draw legal lines.

Banks Should Have Better Customer Relations When Closing an Account When banks close checking and credit-card accounts because of “suspicious activity,” chaos and anxiety ensue. It doesn’t have to be this way.