কাসেম সোলাইমানির মৃত্যুবার্ষিকীতে হামলা, ঘাতকদের কঠোর হুশিয়ারি দিল ইরান

Xerox to Cut 15% of Its Work Force in the First Quarter of 2024 The move is the printer maker’s latest as it tries to shift more toward its business services offerings.

Auto Sales Are Expected to Slow After a Strong 2023 Automakers sold more cars in 2023 than a year ago as supply chain chaos ended, but sales are now under pressure from higher interest rates.

SpaceX Illegally Fired Workers Critical of Musk, NLRB Says The National Labor Relations Board said the rocket company had wrongly dismissed eight people for a letter raising concerns about the chief executive.

Sidney M. Wolfe, Scourge of the Pharmaceutical Industry, Dies at 86 For over 40 years, he and his organization, the Health Research Group, held government and manufacturers to account for unsafe medication.