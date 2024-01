চৌগাছার খেজুর গুড়ের মেলা তিনদিন ব্যাপী উদ্বোধন করেন জেলা প্রশাসক

Hottest Job in Corporate America? The Executive in Charge of A.I. Many feared that artificial intelligence would kill jobs. But hospitals, insurance companies and others are creating roles to navigate and harness the disruptive technology.

Toyota Halts Shipments of Some Vehicles After Engine Test Failures A unit of the company used software that made horse power “values appear smoother.” It’s the second production problem to hit the company in two months.

Real Estate Giant China Evergrande Will Be Liquidated After multiple delays and even a few faint glimmers of hope, a Hong Kong court has sounded the death knell for what was once China’s biggest real estate firm.

Ring to Stop Allowing Police to Request Videos From Security Cameras Ring, a maker of internet-connected cameras that is owned by Amazon, said the police could no longer ask people to share video recordings using the company’s app, Neighbors.