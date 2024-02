শেখ হাসিনাকে জর্জিয়ার প্রধানমন্ত্রীর অভিনন্দন

Boeing Finds More Problems With 737 Max, Risking Delivery Delays The plane manufacturer said incorrectly drilled holes were found in the fuselage of about 50 undelivered planes.

Why Is Big Tech Still Cutting Jobs? Profits are up and the economy is strong. But the tech industry faces two challenges — dealing with a frenetic work force expansion in the pandemic and building A.I.

Big Companies Cashed In on Mississippi’s Water. Small Towns Paid the Price. They vowed to fix water woes and save cities millions. But a Times investigation found the deals racked up debt and left many worse off than before.

How Nevada Is Pushing to Generate Jobs Beyond the Casinos Chastened by a series of economic downturns that punished the hospitality industry, state leaders are working to broaden the economy.