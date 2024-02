মিয়ানমারের রাষ্ট্রদূতকে তলব

Yandex Reaches $5 Billion Deal to Exit Russia Yandex, often called “Russia’s Google,” said it reached a deal to sell off its assets in the market where it made its fortune, after the war in Ukraine upended its operations.

What Business Leaders Are Saying About the Red Sea Attacks The Houthi attacks on commercial ships are driving up freight costs and adding delays to journeys, with some companies affected more than others.

Anxiety, Mood Swings and Sleepless Nights: Life Near a Bitcoin Mine Pushed by an advocacy group, Arkansas became the first state to shield noisy cryptocurrency operators from unhappy neighbors. A furious backlash has some lawmakers considering a statewide ban.

Grammy Audience Jumps to 16.9 Million The viewership was the highest for the awards show since the 2020 ceremony, shortly before the pandemic.