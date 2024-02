নাইক্ষ্যংছড়ি সীমান্তের ২৪০ পরিবারকে সরিয়ে নেওয়ার নির্দেশ প্রশাসনের

FAA Chief Plans to Pledge ‘More Boots on the Ground’ at Plane Factories Mike Whitaker, who leads the Federal Aviation Administration, is set to testify before House lawmakers as Boeing faces another crisis involving a 737 Max jet.

$7 Million for 30 Seconds? It’s Worth It at the Super Bowl. In a time of fragmentation, advertising during the game’s broadcast is still a reliable way to boost company revenue and familiarize viewers with a brand.

Tucker Carlson’s Visit to Russia Draws Speculation of Putin Interview Mr. Carlson has been receiving blanket news coverage from state-run media outlets in Russia since stepping foot in Moscow.

Yellen Says Stable Financial System Is Key to U.S. Economic Strength The Treasury secretary will offer an upbeat assessment of the economy on Tuesday, a year after the nation’s banking system faced turmoil.