যশোরে সন্ত্রাসীদের ছুরিকাঘাতে আরেক সন্ত্রাসী খুন

Corner Offices Are Out; Collaboration Is In. Say Hello to the New Law Firm. The resiliency of remote work has prompted large law firms to rethink their real estate footprint, shedding space even as they bulk up their head count.

Apple Kills Its Electric Car Project The car, which Apple spent billions of dollars researching, had been intended as a rival to Tesla’s E.V.s, which include autonomous driving features.

Macy’s Will Close 150 Stores but Expand Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury The retailer, under a new chief executive and facing a takeover bid, outlined a three-year strategy to achieve “sustainable, profitable growth.”

Levi’s Wants You to Rethink Your Denim Shopping Under a new chief executive, the brand known for jeans is aiming to be a full outfitter, working primarily through its own stores and e-commerce.