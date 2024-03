৫ শিক্ষার্থীকে স্থায়ী বহিষ্কার, দুই জনের সনদ বাতিল

Inside the World of People Placing Bets on Oscar Winners Inside the world of people making bets on the winners of the Academy Awards — with some taking home thousands of dollars.

Debate Over Bank Industry Rules One Year After SVB Collapse Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse last March set the stage for a clash between bankers and their regulators.

Marc Lore Is Trying to Build the Amazon of Food Delivery Marc Lore, the entrepreneur behind Diapers.com and Jet.com, would like to disrupt food delivery. But he really wants to build a brand that actually lasts.

Jool Baby Infant Swings Recalled Over Suffocation Hazard Federal regulators said that the Jool Baby swings should not have been marketed as sleep products because they have an incline angle that is not safe.