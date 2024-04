খুলনায় পাটকলে আগুন, নিয়ন্ত্রণে ১৬ ইউনিট

Inflation Cools in Eurozone, Nearing Central Bank’s Target Prices in the countries that use the euro rose 2.4 percent in the year through March, coming closer to the European Central Bank’s 2 percent inflation target.

Disney’s Annual Meeting Will Include a Thrill Ride A nasty and expensive fight over board seats will come to a climax Wednesday when shareholders vote on Nelson Peltz’s bid for influence.

Switching From iPhone to Android Is Easy. It’s the Aftermath That Stings. Even if you manage to ditch your iPhone, Apple’s hooks are still there.

Biden and Corporate America? It’s ‘Complicated.’ The president has courted executives with long listening sessions and sustained outreach, but frustrated many with his tax plans and regulations.