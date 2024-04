শপথ নিলেন কুমিল্লা-ময়মনসিংহ সিটি মেয়র

Person Infected With Bird Flu in Texas After Contact With Cattle The infections, which include one associated human case, add another worrying wrinkle to a global outbreak that has devastated bird and marine mammal populations.

U.S. and China Continue to Talk, but Economic Divide Remains Wide Election-year rancor will make it difficult for Washington and Beijing to find areas of cooperation on trade and investment.

Boston Marathon Criticized for Branded Finisher Medals Runners are disappointed that the new finisher medals feature a large bank logo across the bottom. “This isn’t a turkey trot.”

Traders Are Betting Millions That Trump Media Will Tumble The parent company of Truth Social is a popular target for short-sellers, even after they lost $100 million last month betting on a decline in the stock that didn’t come.