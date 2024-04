ঈদের দিন বৃষ্টির আভাস নেই

Live Updates: Inflation Runs Hotter Than Expected Consumer prices rose 3.5 percent in March from a year earlier, a larger-than-predicted jump. The underlying details could worry the Federal Reserve.

Markets Slide After Unexpectedly Strong Inflation Report Stocks fell and bond yields jumped as investors reassessed when the Federal Reserve may begin cutting interest rates.

As Jared Kushner’s Investment Firm Steps Out, the Potential Conflicts Are Growing Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners has invested more than $1.2 billion, much of it in firms abroad, drawing new scrutiny as his father-in-law, Donald Trump, again seeks the presidency.

Student Aid Woes Stalk Education Secretary in Appearance on Capitol Hill In two hearings, House lawmakers scrutinized Miguel Cardona’s record over persistent problems with the new FAFSA form.